BILLINGS — Longtime businessman and Billings native Mike Nelson said he's looking forward to being the city's next mayor.

Nelson was confirmed as the next mayor on Monday evening, after around 200 final votes were counted from last Tuesday's election.

To learn more about Nelson, watch this video:

Billings native Mike Nelson grateful for opportunity to be mayor

This Tuesday, Nelson said he's looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’ve always wanted to be a good neighbor," Nelson said from the rooftop of the Northern Hotel. "I’ve always wanted to help this community progress and move forward."

Nelson said that he wants to focus on economic vibrancy, public safety and quality of life. He also said he wants to make City Council more accessible. Under Billings' form of government, the mayor runs council meetings and has a vote.

"It’s my desire to take the council on a bit of a road show," Nelson said. "Let’s start having council meetings in different parts of town so it’s easier for folks to get there."

Nelson will be sworn in at the beginning of January. He will replace Bill Cole, who served the limit of two four-year terms.

Nelson is best known in Billings for buying the Northern Hotel and renovating it into what it has become today. His ties to the city go much deeper than that.

"I was born and raised right here," Nelson said. "Born at the Billings Clinic, which was called the Deaconess Hospital back then."

Nelson attended Will James Middle School and Billings West High School, where he remembers losing one of his first elections.

"I did some student body president stuff for both, but the one I really wanted, which was senior class president, I lost by seven votes to a guy that's still here in Billings," Nelson said with a smile. "I think I still owe him money on a bet."

Nelson also met his wife, Judy Povilaitis, while working with her in high school at Rimrock Mall.

“We met at an old restaurant in the Rimrock Mall called Bojos," Povilaitis said. "He was a cook and I was a waitress."

Povilaitis said Nelson constantly teased her, even locking her in the cooler from time to time, before betting with other co-workers that she would agree to going on a date.

“He wore me down," Povilaitis said with a laugh. "So we had our first date on August 8 of 1976 and we’ve been together ever since."

Povilaitis said she quickly picked up on Nelson's ambition. By their third date, he was making some bold predictions for his future.

“He very proudly announced that he wanted to be President of the United States,” Povilaitis said with a laugh.

While it isn't as prominent, Povilaitis said she's confident in his ability to do the job of Billings mayor while staying positive..

“When times don’t look good, he always puts a positive spin on it," Povilaitus said. "I’ve watched him do that for 44 years, and I know that’s exactly what he’ll bring to the city of Billings."

Related:

Mike Nelson elected mayor of Billings

Mike Nelson touts business, development experience in bid for Billings mayor