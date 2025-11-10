Mike Nelson elected mayor of Billings

Billings businessman Mike Nelson has been elected the next mayor of Billings.

Nelson maintained his lead over Billings City Council member Jennifer Owen Monday following a final count of fewer than 200 outstanding ballots.

The final tally was 11,735 votes for Nelson to 11,558 votes for Owen. Billings City Council member Mike Boyett and stay-at-home mom Amanda Housler were also in the race.

The election will be certified later this month.

He ran on a platform focused on public safety, economic development, and collaboration between city leaders and local businesses.

Nelson, who owns the Northern Hotel, will succeed Mayor Bill Cole, who served his limit of two four-year terms.

Nelson will be sworn in at the end of the year.

Related: Mike Nelson touts business, development experience in bid for Billings mayor