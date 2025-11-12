BILLINGS — On Tuesday, KTVQ hit the 35-year mark for Turkey Tuesday, the annual community effort to combat food insecurity in Billings and surrounding areas. The goal is to make sure families in need can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

KTVQ partnered with Family Service and MasterLube to put on this event.

Watch why community members are donating to Turkey Tuesday:

Donations pour in to Q2's Turkey Tuesday as families face food insecurity

For many community members, Turkey Tuesday represents more than just a meal. It’s a lifeline during difficult times.

The day began at dawn in the Q2 parking lot, where volunteers worked to collect turkeys, food and toys from the community.

“Thank you to everybody who's supporting Family Service, (and) supporting your neighbors in need.” Family Service Executive Director Ryan Kremer said Tuesday.

Kremer said events such as Turkey Tuesday bring joy to organizers because they can showcase community support for families in need.

“I think it's times like this, actually, where it is more joyful, and we do get so excited because we do see what the community does for families in need,” Kremer said.

Traffic flowed steadily throughout the day at MasterLube in the Heights and in the West End on King Avenue.

Laurie Claxton, who has donated every year since the program started, made her annual contribution at the King Avenue location.

“There's such a need in Billings right now. It's really sad to have all these people without food,” Claxton said.

Claxton said she knows people who are going without food and hopes the donations help families through the holidays.

“At least get them through the holidays and help them out. That would be one less thing they have to worry about,” Claxton said.

Dick Olsen, another community volunteer, said helping others makes him feel good.

“I can afford to do it. And I had friends help me. And we did the same thing last week. We're out of another truckload of food downtown. And it makes you feel good,” Olsen said.

Olsen emphasized the importance of ensuring everyone has food during the holiday season.

“If you don't have food, you're very hungry, and it doesn't make for a good holiday,” Olsen said.

The need has grown significantly this year. Family Service has seen a 25% increase in usage at their client choice food room.

“We've seen an increase of about 25% usage in our client choice food room. In October, we saw about 160 families coming in on a daily basis, and now we're seeing a little over 200 families,” Kremer said.