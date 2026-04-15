Wednesday Headlines: Faith leaders, Library board, Gravel pit

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, April 15
Billings Catholic leaders respond to Pope, Trump disagreement over Iran war
BILLINGS - Recent statements by President Trump regarding Iran and other policies have prompted responses from Catholic Church leaders, including Pope Leo.
The exchange has sparked discussions at local Catholic institutions in Billings, where church leaders are opening the floor to conversations about how faith intersects with current events.
Controversial library board member appointed in Yellowstone County
BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Commissioners have unanimously appointed Amanda Scheidler to the Billings Public Library Board despite some community opposition.
More than a dozen people spoke against the appointment at Tuesday's meeting, citing concerns over comments they say Scheidler made about libraries promoting "sexual agendas" and "filth" to children.
Scheidler's term begins immediately on the nine-member board.
Park County commissioners opposing proposed Emigrant gravel pit
LIVINGSTON - In Park County, commissioners are backing residents in their fight against a proposed gravel pit near Yellowstone's Paradise Valley.
Local business owners and ranchers worry the project could harm wildlife, tourism, and their livelihoods through dust and environmental damage.
The commissioners have sent a letter to the state opposing the project, but the final decision rests with Montana's Department of Natural Resources.
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