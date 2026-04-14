Controversial library board member appointed in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — A controversial nominee was unanimously appointed to the Billings Public Library Board on Tuesday despite community concerns.

A packed crowd gathered on Tuesday for the Yellowstone County commissioners' meeting to weigh in on the appointment of the nominee, Amanda Scheidler. The controversy stems Scheidler's application, where she states that libraries are places where "sexual agendas and filth are being shoved into children's minds and hearts. I want to see an end to that, and help make libraries a safe haven again."

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Controversial library board appointment approved in Yellowstone County

While most gathered at the meeting were concerned about Scheidler being appointed to the board, some spoke in support of her.

"I think that the opposition would agree that diversity is our strength, except apparently when it comes to diversity of thought. Commissioners, I ask that you approve Amanda's application to sit on the board of trustees for the Billings Public Library. She's clearly qualified and would be a welcome addition," one supporter said.

"I have a son who utilizes that library all the time. His friends play Dungeons and Dragons Saturday mornings for hours in the teen section because it is a safe place for them to be. Knowing that there is someone on the board who wants to keep filth from children is offensive to my son and to myself," an opponent said.

Community members also voiced concern over making the public more aware of vacant positions, with many claiming they did not even know the library was looking for someone to serve.

"I think there was some talk after the meeting about efforts to make the public more aware of some of these board openings to be actively engaged and seeking interested applicants who have the qualifications to serve on these boards," said Denise Baum, a Billings woman who opposed Scheidler's nomination, said in an interview with MTN News after the meeting.

Scheidler's term is effective immediately and she will serve as the newest member of the nine-member board.

Scheidler denied an MTN News request for an interview earlier Monday, citing an illness, and it was unclear whether she was at the Tuesday meeting.