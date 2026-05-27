Wednesday Headlines: Ebola outbreak, Heat wave, Pool closures

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 27
Two Montanans with ties to Africa share perspectives on Ebola outbreak
The Ebola virus has killed at least 220 people in central Africa, with 900 more cases identified in what is now the third-largest Ebola outbreak in history.
Flights to the U.S. are being redirected to 3 airports for screenings as the outbreak spreads.
Montana humanitarian workers say they are watching the situation closely and nervously.
Montanans flocking to the water as temperatures push into the 90s
Montana is experiencing scorching temperatures in May, with highs hitting the 90s — nearly 30 degrees above normal and close to breaking records.
Families are flocking to Lake Elmo to beat the heat, but meteorologists warn the biggest concern isn't just staying cool — it's fire danger.
Officials have issued heat advisories as people and animals struggle to adapt to this early taste of summer.
Columbus community pool closes for summer due to leaks and safety concerns
At least two Montana communities will not have public pools open this summer.
Columbus will not open its community pool this year after discovering major leaks during filling.
A grant has already been approved for repairs, offering hope for future seasons.
Miles City's Oasis Pool also remains closed due to extremely low water levels in the Tongue River.
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