Wednesday Headlines: Ebola outbreak, Heat wave, Pool closures

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 27

Two Montanans with ties to Africa share perspectives on Ebola outbreak

Two Montanans with ties to Africa share perspectives on Ebola outbreak concerns

The Ebola virus has killed at least 220 people in central Africa, with 900 more cases identified in what is now the third-largest Ebola outbreak in history.

Flights to the U.S. are being redirected to 3 airports for screenings as the outbreak spreads.

Montana humanitarian workers say they are watching the situation closely and nervously.

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Montanans flocking to the water as temperatures push into the 90s

Montana is experiencing an early taste of summer, with temperatures soaring well above average and some areas pushing into the 90s this week

Montana is experiencing scorching temperatures in May, with highs hitting the 90s — nearly 30 degrees above normal and close to breaking records.

Families are flocking to Lake Elmo to beat the heat, but meteorologists warn the biggest concern isn't just staying cool — it's fire danger.

Officials have issued heat advisories as people and animals struggle to adapt to this early taste of summer.

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Columbus community pool closes for summer due to leaks and safety concerns

Columbus community pool closes for summer due to leaks and safety concerns

At least two Montana communities will not have public pools open this summer.

Columbus will not open its community pool this year after discovering major leaks during filling.

A grant has already been approved for repairs, offering hope for future seasons.

Miles City's Oasis Pool also remains closed due to extremely low water levels in the Tongue River.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Above-average temperatures continue Wednesday

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