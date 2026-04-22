Wednesday Headlines: East Side Fire, Iran ceasefire, School bus crash

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, April 22
From evacuation warning zone, Red Lodge residents nervously watch East Side Fire
RED LODGE - Flames remain dangerously close for some living near Red Lodge as the East Side Fire continues to burn.
Crews from across the area are gaining a new understanding of the fire's size.
The fire has burned 1,600 acres and is 0% contained.
Evacuation orders remain in place for 185 homes. No homes have been lost, but the spring fire is putting a spotlight on a lack of air resource availability in the state.
Iran attacks 3 ships in Strait of Hormuz, seizes 2 after Trump extends ceasefire
President Trump extended the U.S.-Iran ceasefire while keeping a military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in place until he gets a deal.
Iran said the blockade is "an act of war."
Trump is waiting for a "unified proposal" from Iran's fractured government.
Lame Deer school bus crash
LAME DEER - Seventeen students are safe after a car slammed into their school bus Tuesday morning in Lame Deer.
No one was hurt, but it is the second crash in two weeks on a dangerous stretch of Highway 212.
School officials said drivers routinely ignore stop signs and flashing lights on the school buses.
The transportation director said the situation is a growing safety nightmare.
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