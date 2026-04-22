Wednesday Headlines: East Side Fire, Iran ceasefire, School bus crash

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, April 22

From evacuation warning zone, Red Lodge residents nervously watch East Side Fire

From evacuation warning zone, Red Lodge residents nervously watching East Side fire

RED LODGE - Flames remain dangerously close for some living near Red Lodge as the East Side Fire continues to burn.

Crews from across the area are gaining a new understanding of the fire's size.

The fire has burned 1,600 acres and is 0% contained.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 185 homes. No homes have been lost, but the spring fire is putting a spotlight on a lack of air resource availability in the state.

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Iran attacks 3 ships in Strait of Hormuz, seizes 2 after Trump extends ceasefire

Iran attacks commercial ships as talks on hold

President Trump extended the U.S.-Iran ceasefire while keeping a military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in place until he gets a deal.

Iran said the blockade is "an act of war."

Trump is waiting for a "unified proposal" from Iran's fractured government.

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Lame Deer school bus crash

Car rear-ends school bus carrying 17 children in Lame Deer

LAME DEER - Seventeen students are safe after a car slammed into their school bus Tuesday morning in Lame Deer.

No one was hurt, but it is the second crash in two weeks on a dangerous stretch of Highway 212.

School officials said drivers routinely ignore stop signs and flashing lights on the school buses.

The transportation director said the situation is a growing safety nightmare.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Tuesday Apr 21, 2026

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