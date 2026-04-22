From evacuation warning zone, Red Lodge residents nervously watch East Side fire

RED LODGE — As the East Side fire rages for the second day south of Red Lodge, Melanie Sands-Snyder and her family are watching nervously from their home inside the evacuation warning zone.

"It was really the unknown questions," said Sands-Snyder, who lives along Highway 212 near the Beartooth Mountains.

Watch residents talk about the East Side fire:

From evacuation warning zone, Red Lodge residents nervously watching East Side fire

"At that point we were notified, hey, there are some evacuations happening. Let's be on the safe side," Sands-Snyder said.

The East Side Fire started early Monday afternoon, filling the town of Red Lodge with smoke and prompting evacuation warnings for dozens of residents.

Related: Officials revise size of East Side Fire near Red Lodge

"So that was scary at first because we weren't sure if we were able to even able to get to my husband and my son," Sands-Snyder said.

When she was notified, the packing began, but panic set in.

"What's most important? What do we grab? How do you know who's going to pack the dogs up and what are, what all do we need to grab beyond the obvious of, like, you know, important documents, birth certificates, things like that. What do we take?" Sands-Snyder said.

Sands-Snyder was grateful for the constant updates.

"We had received a series of, okay, this is what's going to happen next. Now you guys are in an evacuation warning. You may have to evacuate, but as of right now, this is where everything stands," Sands-Snyder said.

Smoke from the fire lingered all the way to Main Street. Brittany Tamblyn at the Montana Candy Emporium said she is ready to help.

"We were asking everybody if you need a place to go, come over to the house, let's do that," Tamblyn said.

Previous Q2 coverage:

'Pretty terrifying': Concerns grow in Red Lodge as East Side fire spreads

Red Lodge is used to disasters in recent years, from wildfires to floods, and residents have learned to stick together.

"That is the Red Lodge way. They always come together and offer anybody anything that they can. It's like a little small family," Tamblyn said.

Austin McCracken also got a front-row seat to the fire.

"We went back inside for probably 20 or 30 minutes and when we came out it was, I mean it had blown up, it was way bigger," McCracken said.

Back on Highway 212, Sands-Snyder said looking out her window to the beauty of Montana has changed.

"We're surrounded by beauty and the greenery and the mountains and, and everything and being outside and seeing that like Mount Maurice, that area is all on fire," Sands-Snyder said.

"It's our backyard, our literal backyard," Sands-Snyder said.