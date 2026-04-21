East Side Fire near Red lodge at 3,000 acres

RED LODGE - The East Side Fire south of Red Lodge was estimated at 3,000 acres as evacuations remained in place Tuesday morning.

Highway 212 remains closed as fire crews continue to work on the blaze that sparked early Monday afternoon and quickly consumed the forest on the east side of the highway, according to the latest update from the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Fire efforts on Monday included 100 personnel, 1 Air Attack, 1 airtanker, 2 type 1 helicopters, 2 type 2 helicopters, according to fire officials.

No structures were lost to the flames and no injuries have been reported.

Evacuations were in place for residents on the east side of Highway 212 from mile marker 65 at Howell Gulch Road to mile marker 59 at Lake Fork Road.

Evacuation warnings were also issued for some residents in the area. Refer to carbonalert.org for additional information regarding evacuation information.

"This is a rapidly moving fire," fire officials said on social media. "Firefighters are working on structure protection in the main canyon, below Mt. Maruice south of Red Lodge, and in Howell Gulch. Fire is moving in a northern direction at a rapid pace."

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