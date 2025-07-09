Wednesday Headlines: Domestic violence, 'Guardian Angels', Sheridan Rodeo Week

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, July 9

Billings homicide investigation highlights domestic violence resources

Shining a light on domestic violence

BILLINGS - A recent homicide in Billings is bringing renewed attention to domestic violence resources available in the community as investigators look into the case.

Police responded to a home in the Copper Ridge neighborhood on July 4 where they found Kari Daily dead inside.

Anthony Sullivan is now awaiting charges connected to her death after being arrested in Wyoming for DUI.

The Billings YWCA is highlighting resources and support systems in place to help people escape abusive situations.

Billings teens save woman who fell from cliff at Flathead Lake

BIG ARM - Two Billings teenagers are being hailed as heroes after a holiday trip to Flathead Lake turned into a life-saving rescue.

Kyle Geyer, 72, was mowing her lawn in Big Arm when she rolled down a cliffside above the lake.

Danny Fehr and Channing Thomson, both 14, heard her screams while jet skiing nearby and found others to help save her.

"I am thankful to be alive because of their combined efforts," Geyer said.

Sheridan Rodeo Week draws thousands to Wyoming for traditional events

Sheridan Wyo Rodeo Week starts with Boot Kick-off

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Sheridan's Rodeo Week is in full swing in Wyoming, kicking off with the Boot Kick-Off on Tuesday.

Children between 4 and 8 years old participated in stick-horse barrel racing, one of many traditional ranching events and tests of cowboy skill scheduled throughout the week.

More than 100,000 fans from across the country are expected to attend the festivities.

