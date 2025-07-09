The energy level in Sheridan, Wyoming is getting kicked into gear for the beginning of Sherdian Wyo Rodeo.

“Ninety-five years and going here,” said Shawn Parker, Sheridan County Travel & Tourism executive director.

The first day of a week-long celebration of rodeo featured the Boot Kick-off on Tuesday evening.

“The rodeo is one of the oldest in the nation, and it's a pretty spectacular event,” said Parker. “It's Sheridan's biggest homecoming week."

See start of Sheridan Wyo Rodeo Week here:

Sheridan Wyo Rodeo Week starts with Boot Kick-off

Kids, ages 4-8, competed in stick horse barrel racing.

“It's our first time at the Sheridan rodeo, and we wanted to make sure the boys got a great experience,” said Phil Hanson. “So coming out here to kick off the rodeo with the stick race was just a lot of fun.”

The Hansons are from Ohio and came to Sheridan to visit Phil’s parents,

wo of the boys had a chance to enter the barrel racing.

“Gosh, so fun, really well run,” said Katie Hanson.

They say this event and the rodeo in Sheridan are all small-town America with its great tradition for families.

“Once a year thing, but it's unique,” said Kyle Fraser. “It's unlike anything that can be really experienced anywhere in America.”

Fraser and a group of friends are among the cheering parents whose children are first time competitors in the boot kick-off.

“It's super fun,” said Addelyn Bishop,“I love going every year and just seeing the bulls and horses and cows and the Indian race.

“It's pretty fun,” said Gavyn Snooks.

“You have to your foot like kind of out of the boot and then you have to kick it,” said Jude Olivas.

And rodeo is not just for the competitive professional, but also for the traditional rancher and the fan of the cowboy skills.

“Good people, honest people, just having fun watching the cowboys work to make a living for themselves because that really is what it is for them as a way to make a living,” said Cassie Snooks.

Weaving small town traditions into a tapestry of family memories.

“Pretty big,” said Adam Bishop. “It's, it's kind of just a local holiday. “Everybody goes, takes time off work and joins in the fun.”

It's estimated this event draws approximately 100,000 cheering fans for the week from across the land of the U.S.A.

“It's wonderful to see everyone come together and just have fun and enjoy something that's part of our heritage,” said Teresa Detimore, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce C.E.O.