Billings teens rescue Montana woman trapped underneath lawn mower

BIG ARM — Kyle Geyer was riding her lawn mower on her property in Big Arm on June 27 when she flipped over on a cliffside above Flathead Lake.

The 72-year-old Geyer was trapped underneath her mower for four hours and was running out of breath when two teenagers on a jet ski saw her waving her arm and rushed ashore.

“Because I was just at the end of it, I knew I wasn’t going to last very much longer, I’m very grateful,” said Geyer.

Geyer was doing her normal routine, mowing her property in Big Arm, when she hit a rock and rolled down a cliffside above Flathead Lake.

“And then I went down several feet, but the rock stopped the lawn mower from going the rest of the way, so it just rolled over on its side, and I was trapped underneath it, and we figure I was there for about four hours.”

Watch: Kyle Geyer talks about the teens who rescued her after she became trapped under a lawn mower:

"Guardian Angels" rescue Big Arm woman trapped underneath lawn mower

Geyer tried screaming for help, but her voice was muffled under the mower. All she could do was raise one arm.

“About four hours later, I thought I was on my last breath and then I saw my heroes come.”

Danny Fehr and Channing Thomson, both 14 of Billings, were visiting a family cabin on Flathead Lake.

They were fishing off a jet ski when they saw Geyer’s lawnmower tipped over.

“I thought nothing of it until I saw Kyle stick her arm out of the lawn mower, and that’s when I knew there needed to be some sort of intervention because I didn’t know how long she was under the lawn mower,” said Fehr.

“I hear them say look, there’s a woman trapped up there, something to that extent, and then they were saying we’re coming, we’re coming, and I think it was Danny called 911 and the other Channing ran up here and then they just stayed with me and said you’re going to be okay, you’re going to be okay,” Geyer told MTN.

Danny stayed by Kyle’s side and held her hand to comfort her, as they waited for first responders to arrive.

“So I was basically telling her you’re not going to die, you’re going to stay with us, don’t say you’re not going to make it because you’re going to make it, I’m not going to let you die,” said Fehr.

Channing ran out to a nearby street and found three bikers, including one who was a paramedic. It took all five of them to lift the lawn mower off Geyer.

“I feel like there was some sort of divine intervention to make me look at that hillside and see her, because if I didn’t look, Kyle wouldn’t be here with us today,” said Fehr.

Geyer spent four nights in the hospital recovering from a fractured vertebra and a severely bruised ribcage.

She’s forever thankful for her two guardian angels.

“There’s no way I can thank you enough for that, you just have no idea what that means to me, they will be with me for the rest of my life,” said Geyer.

