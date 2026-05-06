Wednesday Headlines: Bear attack, Project Freedom, Levies fail

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 6

Montana wildlife officials offer safety tips after Yellowstone bear attack

'Sightings are daily': Montana wildlife officials offer safety tips after Yellowstone bear attack

Two hikers were injured in the first bear attack of 2026 at Yellowstone National Park, according to park staff.

The mauling occurred on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful. Both hikers called for help following the attack.

Wildlife experts warn that bears are emerging from hibernation and are extremely dangerous, especially mothers protecting small cubs.

The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is offering bear safety classes every weekend this month.

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Trump pauses Project Freedom amid Iran deal progress

Trump pauses Project Freedom amid Iran deal progress

President Trump has announced that Project Freedom — the campaign to move ships through the Strait of Hormuz — is on hold.

Trump cited "great progress towards an agreement" and said Iran wants to make a deal.

Iranian missile strikes are continuing, however, including one that hit a French cargo ship.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that Operation Epic Fury is over, saying they achieved their objectives and prefer the path of peace.

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Billings, Laurel school measures failing by wide margins

Billings, Laurel school measures failing by wide margins

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County voters rejected multiple school funding measures, leaving budget increases and critical facility upgrades on hold.

Both Billings School District 2 levies, worth a combined $5.1 million, were defeated.

Laurel voters also rejected a $62.8 million high school bond.

School officials say budget increases and critical facility upgrades will now have to wait.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring weather from storms to warm over the next week