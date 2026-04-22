Warm, dry conditions raise concerns for Montana wildfire season

BILLINGS— Warm and dry conditions during Montana’s past winter have the potential to worsen the upcoming wildfire season, but a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday additional rainfall could bring relief.

According to the service’s statistics, Billings had the warmest winter and the 18th driest snowfall on record. Their records for the city date back to 1934.

“If you just get a normal amount of precipitation over the next couple months, that could alleviate a lot of the wildfire potential going into the late spring and summer months,” said meteorologist Nick Vertz. “If we don't get that precipitation that we normally get, that's when these concerns that we currently have will just continue to escalate going into the summer.”

Credit: National Weather Service

Vertz said the recent fire in Red Lodge came at an unusual time of the year.

“April, May, June, it's actually our wettest months of the year. So, it's kind of the last times you think of having some of these wildfires going,” said Vertz.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Nick Vertz

According to a U.S. Wildland Fire Service spokesperson, the agency predicts Montana will have a normal wildfire season, despite the drought in some states.

“Based on the Northern Rockies geographic area fire season outlook, Montana is expected to see a normal wildfire season this spring and early summer. While north‑central and southwest Montana continue to experience severe to extreme drought, recent moisture and cooler early‑April weather should help support green‑up and keep fire activity from rising above normal levels. March fire activity showed how quickly conditions can change, but current forecasts for April through June do not indicate unusual fire danger. July also remains near normal for Montana, with no major increases in fire potential anticipated at this time. Northwest Montana is likely to see significant fire activity later in the summer, similar to previous years,” said the statement from the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.