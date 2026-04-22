Evacuations lifted, Highway 212 reopened in area of East Side fire near Red Lodge

Evacuation orders for the East Side fire south of Red Lodge have been lifted Wednesday afternoon as cooler temperatures starting moving into the area, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

In addition, Highway 212, which had been closed south of Red Lodge, reopened Wednesday, according to authorities.

Firefighting personnel remain in the area, and authorities are urging to remain cautious while driving through.

Dozens of people on Bull Moose Lane in the 400 Ranch, along with campgrounds along East Side Road, were evacuated after the fire began burning through the heavily forested area Monday.

Fire officials officials now estimate the fire is about 1,200 acres in size and is 0 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

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