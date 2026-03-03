Tuesday Headlines: Zinke retires, Security awareness, Rocky wins

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, March 3

Political experts weigh the impact of Zinke's announced retirement

Political experts weigh the impacts of Zinke's announced retirement

BILLINGS - A scramble for Montana's western congressional seat is now underway after incumbent Rep. Ryan Zinke announced he would not be running for another term due to health concerns.

Zinke has served the district since 2023 and appeared to be the heavy favorite to be re-elected.

Now, it's created an unlikely competition for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Montana.

Read the full story

Montana authorities monitor security risks, stress awareness, after Middle East conflict

Montana authorities monitor security risks, stress awareness, after Middle East conflict

BILLINGS - After U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Montana law enforcement and military officials say they are heightening vigilance and reinforcing communication with federal partners, even as they stress there is no credible threat to the state.

While no specific or credible threats have been identified in Montana, local authorities say they are maintaining close coordination with federal partners and urging residents to remain alert.

Read the full story

Rocky Mountain College wins Frontier Conference title

Rocky Mountain College wins Frontier Conference title

The Battlin' Bears edged MSU Northern 79-77 in overtime to claim the Frontier Conference tournament title — their 18th consecutive win and first conference tournament championship since 2014.

Royce Robinson led Rocky Mountain College with 29 points in the victory.

The Battlin' Bears will now host first and second round tournament games on March 13 and 14.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Billings Forecast Monday evening Mar 2, 2026

Watch Montana This Morning