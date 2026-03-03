Montana authorities monitor security risks, stress awareness, after Middle East conflict

BILLINGS — After U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Montana law enforcement and military officials say they are heightening vigilance and reinforcing communication with federal partners, even as they stress there is no credible threat to the state.

While no specific or credible threats have been identified in Montana, local authorities say they are maintaining close coordination with federal partners and urging residents to remain alert.

Lt. Col. Noah Genger, joint director of military support for the National Guard, said state National Guard officials are monitoring developments overseas while working alongside local law enforcement and the FBI.

“As always, we always maintain increased vigilance during while we have overseas operations going on," Genger said during a tour of the nearly completed Limited Army Aviation Support Facility west of the Billings airport. "But at this time, we just continue to work with our partners and local law enforcement, FBI, and we don't see any increased threat.”

Still, the uncertainty surrounding the strikes has rippled far beyond the region.

Brian Seilstad, a former Denton resident, said he was stranded for hours Saturday at Hong Kong International Airport while trying to return home to Morocco.

“All the flights through the Middle East, like Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and others, are all canceled, and nobody's flying in or out of the region for now," Seilstad told MTN on Saturday. “The main thing is just the uncertainty. Is it going to clear up?”

Back in Montana, that uncertainty has prompted reminders from local agencies about the importance of situational awareness and effective communication.

The Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office posted a public advisory on social media encouraging residents to report suspicious activity. Undersheriff Mark Olsen said the message followed an FBI bulletin warning of potential sleeper cell activity within the United States.

Olsen said the goal is transparency and preparation, and not to alarm the public.

“I think it's imperative that the law enforcement and emergency management assets lead the way for their community so that their communities don't have questions about things that are going on," said Olsen.

Olsen brings firsthand experience to that posture. He served as a Metro Transit police officer in Washington, D.C., during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He said the attacks forced law enforcement to transition into counterterrorism work.

Similar situations like the current conflict, he said, keep him on high alert, particularly in a state that plays a significant role in national defense. Montana is home to 150 active nuclear missile silos overseen by Malmstrom Air Force Base.

"Our fear is that there could be a terrorist cell who is planning on maybe attacking Billings, maybe one of the refineries, coming from the north, or a main travel corridor from Great Falls and ultimately Canada into the interior of the United States," said Olson. “My biggest goal was to get them to pay attention to what's going on around them, be aware of your surroundings."

Officials emphasized that preparedness includes open communication between agencies at the local, state, and federal levels, as well as the public's cooperation.

“If you see something, say something, and if there's something that looks out of place, don't hesitate to call and let local law enforcement know," said Genger. “Everybody has the same questions after something like this, but as of right now, we don't see any change right now.”

Authorities stressed that no changes to Montana’s threat level have been made, and daily operations continue as normal.

“It's a whole bunch better to be prepared and not have to use what you prepared for than to not be prepared and be thrown into a situation that you weren't ready for,” said Olson.

For Seilstad, he hopes actions can come to a peaceful solution, and that he can finally make it home after days of delays.

"I always hope that we can see our world move forward to a more peaceful future. Sometimes feels that we're not quite going that direction, but one can always hope that there can be those opportunities as they arise,” said Seilstad. “My son's birthday is on Tuesday. It'd be nice to be there to not miss his birthday."