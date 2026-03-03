Frontier men: Top-seeded Rocky survives MSU-Northern in OT for tourney crown

BUTTE — Rocky Mountain College's impressive men's basketball season reach another rung Monday night.

The top-seeded Battlin' Bears edged No. 7 MSU-Northern 79-77 in overtime to win the Frontier Conference tournament championship at the Butte Civic Center. It was the program's first Frontier tourney title since 2014. It was also Rocky's 18th consecutive win and improved its overall record to 28-3.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Top-seeded Rocky survives MSU-Northern in OT for Frontier tourney crown

The Bears took a 71-69 lead on a 3-point basket by Mekhi Jourdan with 24 seconds left in regulation, but Northern's Austin Ramos made two free throws with five seconds left to force OT.

In overtime, Royce Robinson hit a 3 and made another bucket to put Rocky up 79-75 with 2:23 remaining. Ramos pulled the Lights within 79-77 with two more foul shots with 41 seconds left. Northern had a chance to win with a last-second heave by Tracen Jilot, but the shot missed the mark.

Robinson finished with 29 points and eight rebounds to lead Rocky. Omari Nesbit — who made a three-quarters court buzzer beater in a 76-75 quarterfinal victory over Montana Tech on Sunday night — added 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

MSUN was paced by Ramos' 19 points. Leon Sayers IV added 14 poitns and eight rebounds while Claysen Delp finished with 10 points and six boards. Northern's record dipped to 18-13.

Rocky, which also won the Frontier Conference regular-season crown, has been selected to host first- and second-round games of the NAIA men's championship tournament. The Battlin' Bears will host three games in the Fortin Center on March 13 and 14.

The NAIA men’s basketball championship bracket will be announced Thursday at 5 p.m.

