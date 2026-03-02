Zinke will not seek reelection

HELENA — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., announced he will not seek reelection for Montana’s western congressional district. Zinke has represented the district since 2023.

In a letter, Zinke said it has been his honor to serve his country and the people of Montana, thanking those who supported him. He noted he has quietly undergone several surgeries since he returned to Congress to address injuries sustained during his military service, and, though not life-threatening, his upcoming procedures will require considerable recovery time.

“It has been my highest honor to serve America and the Great State of Montana as a U.S. Navy SEAL Commander, State Senator, Congressman, and the 52nd Secretary of the Interior. It has been my privilege to fight on the front lines defending freedom, faith, family, and the values that make America and Montana strong,” wrote Zinke.

Directly addressing the upcoming medical procedures and how they might impact him, Zinke said, “My judgment and experience tell me it is better for Montana and America to have full-time representation in Congress than run the risk of uncertain absence and missed votes.”

Born in Bozeman, Zinke served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1986 until 2008. He retired at the rank of commander. He was first elected to public office in 2008, serving in the Montana Senate until 2013.

Zinke was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives four times: in 2014 and 2016 when Montana had only one House seat, and in 2022 and 2024 when he represented the 1st Congressional District.

Following the 2016 election, President Donald Trump named Zinle as the Secretary of the Interior. He was confirmed by a Senate vote of 68-31.

“It has been a great privilege to serve Montana and our great Nation as the first U.S. Navy SEAL to serve in the State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first Montanan to serve as a Cabinet Secretary. May God Bless Montana and all those who defend her,” wrote Zinke.

Read the full letter:



Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

