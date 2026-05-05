Tuesday Headlines: 'Mini war', Towing lawsuit, Celebrating 107

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, May 5

Trump downplays economic risks of 'mini war' with Iran

U.S. and Iranian forces exchange fire in key shipping lane

The U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged fire Monday in a crucial shipping lane as America launched "Project Freedom" to protect commercial vessels.

The Pentagon says 7 Iranian boats were destroyed after Iran fired warning shots at U.S.-protected ships.

President Trump called it a "mini war" but struck an optimistic tone, saying peace talks are progressing.

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GV Towing sues city of Hardin, former police chief over removal from tow rotation

GV Towing sues city of Hardin, former police chief over removal from tow rotation

HARDIN - A tow truck owner is suing the city of Hardin and its former police chief in federal court, claiming she was kicked off the police towing rotation for speaking out.

Laurie Tschetter says former Police Chief Paul George violated her constitutional rights after she filed a complaint about his behavior.

The city council has repeatedly denied her requests to be put back on the rotation list.

The city attorney declined to comment.

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Billings woman looks back at World War II service at her 107th birthday

Billings woman looks back at World War II service at her 107th birthday

BILLINGS - Montana centenarian Francies Poulos just celebrated her 107th birthday as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th.

A World War II veteran, lawyer, and housing advocate, Poulos says not thinking about it is the key to a long life — and she credits bacon and Cheetos as part of her daily routine.

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