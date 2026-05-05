GV Towing, LLC and its owner claim the city violated their civil rights after being removed from the police tow rotation following a complaint against the former chief.

GV Towing has sued the city of Hardin and its former police chief after the company was removed from the police tow rotation list.

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GV Towing sues city of Hardin, former police chief over removal from tow rotation

The attorney for GV Towing and owner Laurie Tschetter says the city violated his client's civil rights.

Hardin police have not called on GV Towing for about the last year.

"Rotation calls from law enforcement are an important part of any tow truck business," said Matthew Monforton, Tschetter's attorney.

Monforton says Tschetter once called the sheriff's office for law enforcement help — something many in Hardin have done for years because there often was not a police department.

"Chief George was very angry, was offended, and was very rude to her, and as a result, she had to file a complaint against him based on the fact that she was so shaken by his behavior," Monforton said. "And unfortunately, the chief of police retaliated by trying to destroy her business by taking her off the tow rotation list."

The lawsuit names the city of Hardin and former police chief Paul George, Jr. as defendants.

Court documents state that George entered Tschetter's office and berated her for contacting the sheriff's department rather than HPD. Shetter objected to the chief's response.

"We have a police chief who retaliated against Ms. Tschetter based on her First Amendment right to file a protest against him."

Q2 contacted Chief George by email, and could not make contact with him by phone at his new job in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Montforton says Tschetter has also appealed to the city council, but the council voted 3 to 2 in approval of George's action.

"Ms. Tschetter has repeatedly requested that the city council put her company back on the tow rotation list, and the city council has repeatedly rejected those requests," Monforton said.

Monforton says Shetter has been denied her free speech rights to protest against the former chief and denied due process rights.

When asked for a response, City Attorney Jordan Knudsen said, "no comment."

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