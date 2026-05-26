Tuesday Headlines: Iran strikes, Land Board, Summer travel

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, May 26

US strikes Iranian missile sites in Strait of Hormuz

US strikes Iranian missile sites in Strait of Hormuz

The Pentagon announced US forces struck Iranian missile sites and boats in the Strait of Hormuz Tuesday morning, calling the action "self-defense strikes" amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Sources say a tentative deal would in part require Iran to reopen the strait before the US lifts its blockade.

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Montana Land Board changes procedure for state land swaps

Montana Land Board changes procedure for land swaps

HELENA - Montana's Land Board voted to fast-track the approval process for swapping trust lands, moving preliminary decisions ahead of full departmental reviews.

Supporters say the change reduces bureaucracy and opens more public access. Critics warn it could favor wealthy landowners over public interests.

Gov. Greg Gianforte abstained from the final vote, saying the public needed more time to weigh in.

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Billings braces for busy tourist season as rising travel costs strain Montanans

Billings braces for busy tourist season as rising travel costs strain Montanans

BILLINGS - Gas prices are soaring past $4.50 a gallon in Montana, forcing some travelers to cancel trips entirely while others are switching to flying instead of driving.

Despite the pain at the pump, tourism businesses across the state are still banking on a busy summer season. The question remains whether high prices will slow down America's travel plans.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm to hot this week with daily storms possible

Forecast Monday evening, May 25, 2026

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