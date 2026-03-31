Tuesday Headlines: Human remains, Military options, Building renovation

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, March 31

'I wish there was something I could have done': Billings homeowner explains how body was found in his yard

South Billings homeowner talks about deceased man found in yard

BILLINGS - Human remains found in a South Side homeowner's backyard have been identified by a Yellowstone County coroner as 56-year-old Ronald Lander, who was reported missing in 2021.

The homeowner said his late father allowed Lander to camp in their yard years ago.

The coroner believes the body may have been there for years, and police have not determined a cause of death.

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Iranian missiles strike Israel oil refinery as Trump weighs military options

Iranian missiles strike Israel oil refinery as Trump weighs military options

In international news, more Iranian missiles struck northern Israel overnight, hitting an oil refinery.

The White House said diplomacy remains possible despite the escalating conflict, which is now in its fifth week.

This morning, President Trump continues to weigh military options, including potential ground troops, though some Republicans oppose boots on the ground.

Development and restoration underway for historic Masonic Temple in downtown Billings

Development and restoration underway for historic Masonic Temple in downtown Billings

BILLINGS - Downtown Billings' historic Masonic Temple is getting new life after sitting vacant for six years.

A nearly $4 million renovation will transform the century-old landmark into retail space, studio apartments, and offices.

Construction began in January with help from city tax increment financing and is expected to finish by year's end.

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