BILLINGS — A long-vacant historic building in downtown Billings is being transformed into a mixed-use development, a project developers say will bring new life, business, and residents back to the urban core.

See how construction is progressing at the downtown Masonic Temple:

Development and restoration underway for historic Masonic Temple in downtown Billings

The former Masonic Temple, located at the corner of North Broadway and Third Avenue North, which had sat empty for six years, is now undergoing a renovation after it was purchased by Widmyer Corporation in early 2025. The redevelopment aims to preserve the building’s historic character while adapting it for modern use.

Construction began in January, led by Bauer Construction, following the city’s approval of $1.3 million in tax increment financing. The nearly $4 million project will convert the three-story building into retail space on the ground floor, 10 studio apartments on the second level, and offices and a wellness center on the third.

Simonsen Architect Apartment renderings

“This is very exciting ... They don't make architecture like this anymore these days," said Mehmet Casey, downtown development director for the Billings Downtown Association. “There was a lot of fear about it being potentially torn down, and so that's not happening. It's being redeveloped, renovated, enhanced.”

Last year, the Billings City Council approved $1.3 million in tax increment financing (TIF) for the improvements.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The first floor will be turned into retail space.

Originally built more than a century ago, the Masonic Temple once served as a gathering place for Freemasons and later housed a variety of local businesses. Its vacancy followed the departure of previous tenants around 2020, leaving the building empty and listed for sale.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“Masonic temples pretty much exist all over the country, and they're sort of traditionally previous secret clubs, and they operated here for many years with several other operations in similar clubs and groups," said Casey. "It's amazing, really, how it's been preserved through all that time, and really speaks to the original founders and builders of it, of the amount of effort that they put into it.”

Contractors said preserving the structure’s historic integrity is central to the project. Original features such as tall ceilings, large windows, and interior murals are being maintained and preserved.

"Overall, the building's in really good shape," said the general contractor of the project, Chris Bauer of Bauer Construction. "It stood up to the test of time, so it's a good place and should be a great home for anybody who's looking to do business downtown or live downtown.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News One of the interior murals

The exterior façade will also remain largely unchanged. The storefront windows will be restored to their original condition, and minimal work will be done on the building's details, all in preparation to qualify for historic tax credits.

"The devil's in the details, I guess, as they say, and you just want to make sure that you're meeting the requirements and making sure you're not taking away from the character of the building,” said Bauer.

The Masonic Temple is one of several development projects scheduled for 2026 in downtown Billings. The new seven-story Marriott hotel recently began construction at 2704 Second Ave. N., and the old Billings Hardware building at 2802 Montana Ave. will also be turned into multi-use spaces later this year.

Casey said these projects play a key role in strengthening the local economy and improving safety by increasing foot traffic and activity.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A loft on the third floor

"It's nice to continue new ideas and new visions, while also not being limited by an older structure, and seeing that as a challenge, and more so looking at it as an opportunity," said Casey. "Every time you have a building of this size filled with new folks, new people working, living, frequenting it, shopping there, that's stimulating our economy."

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Casey and Bauer said the finished project will not only restore a prominent and historical landmark but also help bring more energy and activity to downtown.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Chris Bauer, the general contractor with Bauer Construction, Alyssa Burke, designer and project manager with Simonsen Architect, Mehmet Casey, the downtown development director, and Eric Simonsen, principle of Simonsen Architect, stand on the first floor.

"It's a very welcomed sight to see, and it's something that's encouraged," said Casey.

“It's one of those buildings that, you know, you walk by every day or drive by, and then you never really take the time to look at it and realize just how unique and special it is," added Bauer. "Anytime we get to breathe new life into that, it’s special for us.”