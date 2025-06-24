Rockman building demolition paves way for new downtown Billings hotel

BILLINGS — A new chapter for downtown Billings is under way.

The vacant Rockman Building at 2704 2nd Ave. N. began demolition on Monday afternoon, paving the way for a new seven-story Marriott hotel projected to reshape the city’s skyline by the summer of 2027.

Passersby, such as City Financial Director Andy Zoeller, paused to watch the demolition unfold. Zoeller, who used to work just across the street at the old Billings City Hall before moving to the Stillwater Building, sees the project as a good investment for the area.

"With this corridor into Billings and getting the improvement right there, I think it'll be really great enhancement for downtown,” said Zoeller. "I think it just shows that investment in Billings probably can spur more investment in Billings, and I think that's fantastic."

Agustus Marceau/MTN News Demolition to the Rockman Building began Monday.

The new hotel, developed by Bill Honaker of Billings, will feature nearly 140 rooms, a rooftop restaurant and bar, and convenient parking next door in the garage attached to the old City Hall building, which Honaker also purchased in 2024 for $2.8 million. The fate of the historic City Hall structure is still undetermined, with no immediate redevelopment plans.

As construction gears up, neighboring businesses are optimistic about the future of downtown.

Tom Potter, the regional business lead at Bravera Bank next door, said the demolition is a welcome sight, and the bank is looking forward to the economic and growth opportunities the hotel could bring.

“It's nice to see great positive economic activity, especially downtown," said Potter. “We're very happy about the positive addition that's going to come soon in downtown Billings thanks to Bill Honaker and his team. I like his vision, and I like the activity it's going to drive down here."

Agustus Marceau/MTN News View of the demolition from the parking garage across the street.

While cones, fences, and heavy equipment dominate the block now, it will not be long before the area will start to see more business generated, with many hopeful it will catalyze further downtown revitalization.

“I'm excited to see cranes coming downtown next," said Zoeller. "It should be a busy intersection this summer."