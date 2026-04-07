Tuesday Headlines: Escalating threats, Semi fire, Moon flight

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, April 7

Trump escalates threats against Iran

Trump escalates threats against Iran

President Trump is escalating threats against Iran, demanding a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by tonight or face massive air strikes.

The president said Iran could lose all its bridges and power plants, sending the country back to the Stone Ages.

Iran rejected a ceasefire proposal from Gulf nations, demanding longer-term peace terms.

Witness describes intense semi fire in Fergus County as investigation continues

Witness describes intense semi fire in Fergus County as investigation continues

In Fergus County, investigators are looking into a semi-truck that caught fire Sunday.

The driver initially claimed he was shot at, but investigators say that is hard to confirm since evidence likely burned away.

A witness who helped at the scene said he heard no gunshots, believing the sound may have been the truck's airbag exploding from the fire.

The investigation remains active.

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Artemis II makes trip around far side of the moon

Artemis II makes trip around far side of the moon

The Artemis II crew made history Monday, traveling farther from Earth than any humans ever by reaching 252,000 miles from home.

The four astronauts became the first to see the moon's far side with the naked eye during their lunar flyby.

After briefly losing contact while passing behind the moon, the crew observed a solar eclipse that one astronaut described as unreal.

Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: The winds pick up on Tuesday as it gets warmer

Q2 WX

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