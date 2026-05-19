Tuesday Headlines: Ebola outbreak, Medicaid requirements, Trucker crackdown

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, May 19

Billings group postpones Uganda orphanage trip amid Ebola outbreak concerns in region

Billings group postpones Uganda orphanage trip amid Ebola outbreak concerns in region

BILLINGS - A deadly Ebola outbreak with no vaccine or treatment has spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Uganda, prompting a Billings humanitarian group to cancel its annual Uganda trip.

The CDC reports the strain has no vaccine or treatment and is fatal to about half of those infected. The outbreak has killed more than 100 people in central Africa, including multiple Americans.

The spread of the virus from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Uganda forced a Billings humanitarian group to cancel its annual Uganda trip just days before departure, out of precaution.

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Health care advocates concerned about impacts of Medicaid work requirements

Health care advocates concerned about impacts of Medicaid work requirements

HELENA - Most adults on Medicaid expansion will need to prove they are working or volunteering 80 hours a week starting July 1 to keep their benefits.

Thousands of Montanans could lose their health coverage in as little as six weeks under new state Medicaid requirements.

Starting July 1, most adults on Medicaid expansion will need to prove they are working or volunteering 80 hours a week to keep their benefits. Health advocates warn the new "community engagement" requirements could knock people off coverage.

The state is accepting public comment on the changes through Friday.

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Montana trucker crackdown highlights tensions over safety, immigration, and hiring practices

Montana trucker crackdown highlights tensions over safety, immigration, and hiring practices

BILLINGS - Border Patrol and state troopers recently apprehended more than a dozen undocumented commercial drivers along I-90, and veteran truckers say the enforcement is long overdue.

Federal agents and state troopers are pulling truckers off Montana's busiest highway in a major safety crackdown, and industry insiders say it's about time.

Border Patrol and state troopers recently apprehended more than a dozen undocumented commercial drivers along I-90.

Veteran drivers said the enforcement is helping reduce accidents and keep potentially dangerous operators off the road.

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