Tuesday Headlines: Billings city manager, Resident requirement, Damaged park

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Sept. 9

Billings city manager among finalists for Michigan administrator job

BILLINGS - Billings City Manager Chris Kulkulski is one of five finalists vying for a county administrator position in Michigan, according to FOX-17, a Scripps News Group affiliate station.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is considering Kulkulski as their next potential county administrator. This development comes nearly seven years after Kulkulski was named city manager in Billings.

Billings City Council to consider requiring department heads to live within city limits

BILLINGS - The Billings City Council is examining a new proposal that would require all city department heads to reside within city limits.

The council voted 5-4 to discuss the issue in a work session, with some members expressing concerns about prioritizing local residency over hiring the most qualified candidates.

Kennedy said there have been no issues and this is simply his plan to add clarity.

Billings residents remain frustrated with TDS Fiber over withered grass in park

BILLINGS - Billings community members living in the Olympic Park subdivision south of Monad Road report little to no progress has been made after underground fiber optic installation damaged their sprinkler system.

A Billings city councilman confirmed that TDS Fiber was digging to install cable earlier this summer when the damage occurred. Neighborhood residents plan to meet September 17 to discuss the issues and progress on repairs.

