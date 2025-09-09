The city council looked at a proposal which would require all city department heads to reside in Billings.

The city council voted to discuss the issue at a work session.

Watch city council story here:

Billings City Council to consider requiring department heads to live within city limits

“If you take the job in the city and the job is one of the director positions just like the city administrator, you should be living in the city,” said Councilman Bill Kennedy.

Kennedy says he proposed the initiative because three department head positions will be opening up.

“They're making recommendations,” said Kennedy. “Those recommendations for raising fees, mill levies, it would affect them also.”

The motion passed 5-4 and some on the city council are against the idea of requiring department heads to live within the city limits.

“Typically the costs that they have direct impact on are relatively small dollars,” said Mayor Bill Cole. “Raise a fee here. Raise the tax there, a few hundred dollars at the most, a few nickels or dimes at the least.”

“I don't think I can support this one,” said Councilman Scott Aspenlieder. “I am concerned about hiring the most qualified person. That's what I want. I want the most qualified people, the most educated people, and, and the most driven people to lead our city.”

Others do like Councilman Kennedy's proposal.

“An ordinance can be written that would ensure we don't have an unnecessary barrier, that we're respectful to family decisions” said Council member Jennifer Owen. “But that we also have the information to understand the dynamics and the perception of our cities when it comes to hiring. And it's important information for us. So I'm going to support this.”

“We have to have this discussion,” said Councilman Roy Neese. “So I hope you will support that and reconsider, so that we can have the discussion and come up with a really good policy that won't inhibit those great employees to come to work for Billings.”

Kennedy says there have been no issues and this is simply his plan to add clarity.

“I think it's a great policy that we should have,” Kennedy said.