Billings city manager among finalists for Michigan administrator job

BILLINGS - Billings City Manager Chris Kulkulski is among five finalists vying for a county administrator position in Michigan's Ottawa County.

On Monday, a Scripps News Group affiliate in Ottawa County reported that the board of commissioners narrowed down their candidates for the county's next administrator to five finalists.

This marks the third time Ottawa County has interviewed candidates for the administrator role, which has been open since February 2024. Several people have filled the role temporarily since then.

Kulkulski is the only member of the five candidates who does not currently live in Michigan.

Kulkulski has served as Billings city manager since November 2018 and has roots in Michigan.