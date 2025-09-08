Billings residents remain frustrated with TDS Fiber over withered grass in park

BILLINGS — What used to be bright green grass is now withered and dull after TDS Fiber installed optic fibers underground in July in a Billings neighborhood.

Six days after Q2 first highlighted the problem, little to no progress has been made.

“These are all little walkways that we all walk our dogs and walk our kids and take them to school. And these are the sidewalks that we walk on and they're all dead,” neighbor Hans Abbey said Monday.

Watch residents talk about the frustrations with TDS Fiber:

Billings residents frustrated with TDS Fiber and the mess left behind

Abbey expressed frustration because after the work was completed, the mess behind still needs to be cleaned up.

Abbey described the damage as “totally destroyed sod” in what was previously a pretty walking area for him.

“This is a beautiful area to take walks in, and now this has just ruined the area,” Abbey said.

Abbey has become so frustrated to the point he made signs to bring attention to the problem.

Abbey has also reached out to the city parks department.

“I've put in three phone calls to them. I've got two emails to them and I haven't had a response back,” Abbey said.

The problem began this summer when TDS Fiber was installing underground fiber optic cable. While digging in the ground, workers damaged and underground sprinkler system, which caused the grass in the park to go brown.

Now, the main goal is restoring water service to the parks so the damaged areas can recover.

“I would think between the park department and TDS, something needs to be done. We just need to get the water back on,” Abbey said.

City Councilman Mike Boyett shares residents’ frustration with the ongoing mess.

“We want it done. The neighbors want it done. They're frustrated as you can tell,” said Boyett, who is running for mayor this year.

Boyett said he spoke with TDS Fiber, and the company understands the concerns.

“I just got off the phone this morning with TDS and they said yes, we understand it's our problem and yes we need to fix it immediately,” Boyett said.

Watch Q2's original report below:

Billings man demands action after TDS Fiber damages green space

When contacted for an update on when repairs will be completed, TDS Fiber provided a statement.

“TDS and our contractors have worked diligently over the past several weeks to complete repairs in city parkland related to construction of TDS’ all-fiber internet network. We are aware that issues remain and continue to work with our contractors to fully restore these areas as quickly as possible. We understand neighbors’ frustrations and appreciate their patience as we continue working toward a resolution,” Mark Schaaf, manager of communications for TDS Telecommunications LLC, said in a written statement.