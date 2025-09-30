Trailhead Spirits announces closure of Billings distillery at end of October

Trailhead Spirits will serve its last cocktail at the end of October.

The locally owned distillery announced Tuesday on social media that it will close its distillery at 1400 S. 24th St. W. after 12 years of business.

Owner Casey McGowan originally opened the distillery in downtown Billings on Montana Avenue in 2013 before relocating to the current space next to the Get Air trampoline park in 2018.

McGowan sold liquor bottles sourced from his family's farm in north-central Montana, then distilled in Billings. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Trailhead made headlines after switching from making vodka to making hand sanitizer, which was in high demand for healthcare workers to protect against the COVID-19 virus.

Here's the full post announcing the closure:

After more than a decade of sharing our spirits and story with this community, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors at the end of October.

When we opened in 2013, we set out the create more than just a distillery- we wanted to build connections, experiences, and memories around a glass. None of that would have been possible without you.

To our supporters and loyal customers: Thank you for raising a glass with us, bringing your friends, and helping us grow from a small dream into a true community.

To our vendors and partners: Your support and collaboration have been the backbone of our journey.

To our employees- past and present: You have poured your passion, creativity, and hard work into everything we’ve done. You are the heartbeat of the brand.

While this chapter is coming to a close, we will always be grateful for the friendships and memories we’ve made along the way.

Here’s to every toast we have shared with you… cheers!

With gratitude,

Trailhead Spirits

It's been a tough year for the bar and restaurant industry in Billings, largely thanks to rising supply costs combined with inflationary pressures for consumers. Local Kitchen & Bar closed at 1430 Country Manor Blvd. in mid-September after a decade in business.

In January, Bin 119 and Wild Ginger closed downtown, and Blaze Pizza shuttered in front of Rimrock Mall. In April, downtown breakfast spot The Sassy Biscuit closed, and in August, the Buffalo Block Steakhouse announced its closure.