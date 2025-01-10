Bin 119 announces closure in downtown Billings

A downtown Billings staple restaurant, Bin 119, is closing its doors later this month.

The business at 119 N. Broadwayannounced Thursday on social media that it will close Jan. 18.

Here's the full post:

As we reflect on the incredible journey of Bin 119, we are overwhelmed with gratitude. This has been more than a restaurant—it’s been a space filled with laughter, connection, and countless shared moments.

To our community: Your support has been the heartbeat of everything we do. You’ve brought life to our tables, warmth to our space, and meaning to our mission. Each visit, every story, and all the memories created here have made Bin 119 what it is today.

To our staff: Your dedication, creativity, and passion have made this dream a possibility. You’ve poured your hearts into every detail, creating an atmosphere of care, joy, and excellence. We couldn’t have done this without you.

It’s with a bittersweet heart that we share Bin 119 will be closing its doors, with our last service on January 18th. While this chapter comes to an end, the friendships, memories, and spirit we’ve cultivated together will live on.

Thank you for being a part of our story. Bin 119 will forever be a celebration of the love, grace, and community that surrounded it. Here’s to the unforgettable moments we’ve shared and all those yet to come.

We invite you to join us in these final days. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Also, any outstanding gift cards will still be eligible at Walkers.

With love and gratitude,

BIN 119 Crew