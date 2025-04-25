Watch Now
Sassy Biscuit in Billings announces it's closing after 7 years

The Sassy Biscuit, which has operated in downtown Billings for seven years, announced this week it's closing.

The eatery at 115 N. 29th St. was known for its breakfast and brunch menu.

The owners recently told MTN News that employee turnover had led to struggles at the business.

They recently cut the hours at the restaurant, closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but it wasn't enough.

The Sassy Biscuit opened in 2018, focusing on Southern-style food made from scratch.

