Buffalo Block steakhouse to close in downtown Billings Aug. 30

A popular downtown Billings steakhouse at a historic location is closing its doors at the end of August.

The owners of Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse announced Monday on social media that they will close the restaurant at 2401 Montana Ave. on Aug. 30.

"It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of the Billings community and serve as stewards of this historic building," the Larson family, which owns the restaurant, said in a news release. "We opened Buffalo Block with a vision to create more than just a restaurant; we wanted to build a place where people could gather, celebrate life's moments, and feel at home. We are immensely proud of what our team has accomplished and deeply grateful for the incredible support from our guests who became our friends and family."

The Buffalo Block is one of Billings' most high-end restaurants and is known for its spacious outdoor patio, which was added in the 1990s. The full name of the restaurant is Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex, a nod to the historic hotel and eatery that dated back to the early frontier days in Billings. The Rex closed in 2017, and Buffalo Block opened two years later in the same spot following a remodel.

The owners encouraged guests to make reservations through Aug. 30 and use up gift cards.

Related: Iconic Grizzly Bar to close at end of summer