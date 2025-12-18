Thursday Headlines: Wild winds, Healing center, Championship sales

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Dec. 18

Seventeen power line poles down: Wind causes damage across Yellowstone County

BILLINGS - Powerful winds tore across Montana on Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands without power statewide as 70 mph gusts caused widespread damage.

In Billings, more than 200 customers remain without electricity, with scattered outages from the west end to the Heights.

The fierce winds toppled trees and power lines throughout the region.

The storm's impact extended beyond power outages. At Helena Regional Airport, the strong gusts flipped a small plane, while Laurel saw 17 power poles brought down by the severe weather.

Utility crews are working to restore power to affected areas across the state.

Native-led nonprofit continues to construct family healing center in Lodge Grass

LODGE GRASS - Gov. Greg Gianforte visited Lodge Grass on Tuesday to support a family healing center serving the Crow Reservation.

The Mountain Shadow Association is building what they call a "Village of Healing" for families struggling with addiction.

Gianforte presented the organization with a $20,000 check as part of his 12 Days of Giving campaign.

The funding will support the center's mission to provide comprehensive addiction recovery services to Native American families in the region.

Billings vendors prep for big sales ahead of 'Brawl for it All'

BILLINGS - The "Brawl for It All" is just two days away, and the Griz-Cat rivalry extends beyond the football field into Billings retail stores.

Local businesses report increased demand for team merchandise ahead of Saturday's championship game.

Store owners say the rivalry runs so deep that customers even move rival team items around on shelves.

With both Montana teams heading to the playoffs together for the first time, the historic matchup has everyone excited.

Store owners say the unprecedented situation means everyone wins, regardless of team loyalty.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as windy on Thursday, but not out of the woods