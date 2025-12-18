Seventeen power line poles down: Wind damage across Yellowstone County

Wind brought seventeen power line poles down on Wold Road in Laurel Wednesday afternoon as wind gusts reached more than 70 mph.

Two crews arrived at the scene that evening and plan to work through the night to clear the road. They plan to reopen the road late Thursday.

“They are untying the wire from the poles. They're going to cut the poles up and take them off. Then we'll be setting poles and building it all new through the night and into the morning,” said Brandon Wittman, CEO of Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative.

Wittman said Wednesday night that multiple areas around Yellowstone County, including Billings, have also seen poles fall over due to the wind.

Wittman urged people to stay away from fallen poles.

“A lot of people assume that because it's on the ground that it's dead or there's no power. Not always true. So just stay away, call the professionals, call a co-op, or call Northwestern Energy and we will take it from there,” he said.

The fallen poles are one of many damages from the wind.

A truck traveling down Gabel Road, near Hesper Road in Billings, tipped over Wednesday afternoon.

Several garbage cans and a Billings church nativity scene toppled over as well.