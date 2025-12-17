Strong winds whip across Montana

Strong winds blew across Montana on Wednesday moving from west to east.

The winds with predicted gusts of up to 70 mph or greater downed trees and caused power outages, property damage, and travel challenges.

Watch the latest weather forecast:

Windy Wednesday Forecast

Yellowstone County issued this alert shortly before 1 p.m.

Strong winds occurring now are forecasted to continue to persist throughout the greater Billings area well into this evening.

Please take action now to secure yard furniture, garbage cans, and any other loose items exposed to such winds to prevent them from becoming hazards to yourself or another.

Additionally, please remain vigilant while walking and driving for falling branches and limbs, loose materials being wind-blown into road or walkways, and for power lines separating from poles.

Do not attempt to touch any sort of loose wires/lines.

If you experience a power outage, please do not call 911, rather contact your utility provider directly unless you observe fire or experience injury as a result.

The NWS-Billings has indicated that there is no further cause for concern beyond strong winds lasting into the evening hours.