BILLINGS — With the Cat and Griz set to meet for the first time in the postseason this weekend, Billings businesses are also welcoming more attention for their team merchandise.

In Billings, Casual Space owner Alana Sukut said that her store, which features local artists and vendors, will enjoy more foot traffic due to the rematch.

“Things that have the Montana emblem on them in general are definitely very popular," Sukut said Wednesday. "But yeah, Cat Griz sells all year long."

Billings vendors prep for big sales ahead of 'Brawl for it All'

Sukut said it's easy to see which team her customers support.

"It's really just a friendly competition, and it's mostly funny," Sukut said. "Some people are literally very serious."

Her vendors, like Connie Black, notice the same competitiveness when customers check out her items.

“Somebody will come, and they will put the Cat stuff on top of the Griz stuff, and then somebody will come and they’ll do the same," Black said with a laugh. "So, it’s kinda funny you can definitely see the house divided."

Black owns Yellowstone Threads and has a booth in Casual Space. She sews and embroiders just about anything onto different items such as hand towels or bowl covers. Oftentimes, her most popular items feature the Cats or Griz.

"You're either a Cat fan or a Griz fan. There's usually no in between," Black said. "There's a need for both, so I try to help and fill that need for both teams."

Fellow vendor Max Erickson also sells his products out of Casual Space. He owns Beaver Creek Designs, a business where he uses a laser to etch designs onto different products including leather bags, steel mugs or wooden cutting boards.

Erickson said the passion behind the rivalry is easy to see, and that sometimes he'll include both logos on a product for special occasions.

"They're very adamant if they're a Griz fan or a Cat fan," Erickson said. “I’ll do half Griz and half on a Cat thing on a special order or something like that, which they have fun with."

Erickson is one of the few Montanans who will be content no matter what happens on Saturday.

“I want somebody from Montana to be in the national championship, and there will be," Erickson said. "It’s going to be a great game no matter what."

And Sukut will be content with the extra foot traffic brought into her store for the "Brawl for it All."

“That’s kind of the beauty of the store is no matter what vendor you’re supporting, they all support each other,” Sukut said.