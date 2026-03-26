Thursday Headlines: TSA donations, Historic home, NASA competition

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, March. 26

Civic leaders unveil plan to help TSA officers working without pay at Billings airport

Civic leaders unveil plan to pay TSA agents working without pay at Billings airport

BILLINGS - Billings city and county leaders are stepping up to help local Transportation Security Administration officers who are going unpaid during the partial government shutdown.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Big J-Show Cares program to collect donations for all TSA employees at Billings Logan International Airport.

Officials said the donations will cover essentials like rent, gas and groceries.

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Demolition begins on historic downtown Billings home to make way for playground

Demolition begins on historic downtown Billings home to make way for playground

BILLINGS - In downtown Billings, one of the last historic homes is being torn down this week.

The Cardwell-Yegen House, built in the 1890s, sat vacant for years before repair and maintenance costs became too much for the family.

A playground for a nearby daycare will take its place and is set to be completed by this weekend.

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Billings students excel in NASA competition

MTN News

BILLINGS - Some Billings Career Center students are heading to Houston after earning a spot in the finals of a nationwide NASA competition.

The program, called NASA HUNCH, challenges students to engineer real-world solutions for outer space.

This year, all five teams from the Career Center made either the finals or semifinals. Their teacher said this level of success has never happened before.

Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another spring flip-flop from warm and wind to a quick cool down with showers.