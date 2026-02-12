Thursday Headlines: Sanctuary City, Domestic violence, Pickleball Dream

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Feb. 12

State investigates City of Helena on law banning 'sanctuary cities'

State of Montana investigates capital city, warning of "sanctuary cities" ban

HELENA - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen are investigating Helena's immigration policy, claiming it violates state law that prohibits "sanctuary city" policies.

The state says Helena's resolution restricts information sharing with federal immigration officials.

If found in violation, the city could face $10,000 fines every five days and lose state grant access.

Read the full story

Spiking domestic violence cases test Billings prosecutors as survivors fight to be heard

Spiking domestic violence cases test Billings prosecutors as survivors fight to be heard

BILLINGS - Domestic violence cases in Billings have skyrocketed, jumping from 600 cases in 2015 to over 1,000 annually.

Prosecutors say they now handle three times the workload with just three attorneys.

With 80% of offenders reoffending within 10 years, advocates warn the current system isn't keeping pace with the crisis.

Read the full story

More than paddles: New Billings pickleball venue designed for whole family

More than paddles: New Billings pickleball venue designed for whole family

BILLINGS - With the sport of pickleball booming across America, Billings is joining the trend.

One family is breaking ground on the Paddyshack, a new family-friendly facility in the west end.

Both owners say the facility is designed as a community gathering space.

After three years of planning and navigating city approvals, construction begins this summer with hopes to open by year's end.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than normal and mainly dry through the weekend