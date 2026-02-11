More than paddles: New Billings pickleball venue designed for whole family

BILLINGS — A Billings family is turning their vision of community connection into reality with plans for a new pickleball facility on about three acres at the city's West End near 60th Street West and Rimrock Road.

The Paddy Shack aims to be more than just a sports venue, according to Jessie and Grant Scelzi: It's designed as a gathering place for families and friends.

For the fourth consecutive year, pickleball has claimed the title of fastest-growing sport in the United States. The surge has prompted rapid infrastructure expansion, with more than 68,000 courts now available nationwide. Billings is joining the movement with this new family-friendly facility.

The Scelzis began dreaming of this project three years ago, centered around a sport they believe can unite people of all ages and skill levels.

"We see pickleball as the most inclusive sport to be able to offer the community members and Billings," Jessie said Wednesday.

The couple envisions much more than traditional courts, which people can rent by the hour. Their facility will feature food trucks, a playground for children, and an outdoor stage for live music events.

"When you're showing up, you're not just showing up in gym clothes to play pickleball. You're showing up, the whole family's coming together, whether it's a birthday party or some type of function or event," Grant said.

The path to making their dream reality hasn't been simple. The Scelzis had to navigate the complex process of converting agricultural land to commercial use.

"We had to go the hard route. Which was turning agricultural land into commercial and getting all of the city approvals through zoning, annexation, and subdividing. Which, all of that's complete," Jessie said.

After closing on the property in early February, the couple partnered with experienced developers to fill knowledge gaps and move the project forward.

"We ended up partnering with people who are developers and having that knowledge sharing and just filling that gap for us to achieve our dream," Jessie said.

More than 50 people are working to develop the project, creating what Jessie describes as "an entire team effort."

The West End location was chosen strategically to complement rather than compete with existing businesses.

"We didn't want to have it in a place where we were potentially taking other business away from other clubs," Grant said.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with hopes of opening by the end of the year.

"Everything is looking on schedule so that we can break ground this summer," Jessie said.