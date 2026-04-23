Thursday Headlines: Highway reopens, Vesells seized, Bridger pipeline

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, April 23

'So different': Red Lodge residents get first look at fire damage as Highway 212 reopens

'So different': Red Lodge residents get first look at fire damage as Highway 212 reopens

RED LODGE - Red Lodge residents are getting their first look at fire damage after officials lifted evacuation orders and reopened Highway 212.

As of this morning, the East Side Fire has shrunk to 1,200 acres with 10 percent containment.

Fire officials say they are gaining ground and no longer fear losing homes. However, several campgrounds remain closed.

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Iran seizes vessels as ceasefire remains

Iran seizes vessels as ceasefire remains

Iranian forces captured two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz this week.

The seizures are in retaliation for the U.S. seizing an Iranian cargo ship during the ongoing U.S. blockade.

The White House says the ceasefire remains in place indefinitely, eight weeks into the conflict.

Proposed Bridger pipeline would bring crude from Canada through Montana to Wyoming

Proposed Bridger pipeline would bring crude from Canada through Montana to Wyoming

BILLINGS - The proposed Bridger Pipeline could soon cut across Montana.

The project would carry more than 500,000 barrels of crude oil daily from Canada to Wyoming, crossing 647 miles of private, state and federal lands.

Yellowstone County commissioners are backing the project, calling it a win for energy security and local jobs.

Opponents warn of environmental risks, pointing to past oil spills.

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