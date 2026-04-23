The Bridger project is a massive oil pipeline project that would come in from Alberta, Canada, into Montana at Phillips County, then go through nine counties before getting to Wyoming.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reviewing the project, and it could cut across private, state, and federal land.

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Proposed Bridger pipeline would bring crude from Canada through Montana to Wyoming

The 647-mile-long Bridger pipeline would move up to 550,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

“It's a win for Montana. It's a win for America,” said Yellowstone County Commissioner Mark Morse.

Morse and the Yellowstone County commissioners are among the many Montana leaders supporting the project.

Just this week, they drafted a letter to the Bureau of Land Management expressing that support.

“The energy security is again, it's going to be on the North American continent and transporting oil via a pipeline is safer than rail or truck,” Morse said.

Commissioners also say the pipeline would be an economic boost for Yellowstone County, bringing construction jobs, supply contracts, and local spending.

“We'll be a hub for their construction activities,” Morse said. “Supplying parts and pieces, labor."

But there are plenty of opponents.

They say the risks are simply too high, pointing to past oil spills, including the 2015 Poplar pipeline rupture that sent 30,000 gallons of crude oil into the Yellowstone River near Glendive and a diesel spill of 45,000 gallons near Sussex, Wyoming.

“If that crossing has spilled into the Missouri River, it eventually would make it to that intake,” said Lance Fourstar, co-director of the American Indian Movement Montana. “Highly carcinogenic tar sand bitumen, so we already know it's highly carcinogenic.”

Fourstar also has concerns about sacred tribal lands.

“The key point of concern is the sovereignty and treaty rights,” Fourstar said. “This project crosses lands, that with treaty reserved rights, hunting, fishing, and gathering."

The Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC) says the pipeline would originate in Alberta with what it calls environmentally destructive fuel sources.

“It's an environmental disaster waiting to happen in a state that gets a lot of revenue from fishing and agriculture. A majority of the route crosses through Montana, putting land and water at risk,” MEIC spokesperson Shannon James said in a telephone interview with MTN News.

But for Yellowstone County leaders like Morse, it's a win-win, not just for Yellowstone County, but also the country.

“I just see energy independence for America,” Morse said.

MTN News contacted True Companies in Casper, which proposed the Bridger pipeline.

True and BLM were not available for interviews.