Thursday Headlines: 'Cry Uncle', Heights vandalism, Search and Rescue

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, April 30

Trump tells Iran to 'cry uncle' as White House defends $25 billion war effort

Trump tells Iran to 'cry uncle' as White House defends $25 billion war effort

President Trump delivered a blunt message to Iran Thursday morning, telling the country to "cry uncle" as the overseas conflict enters its 9th week.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the war on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, calling it an "astounding success."

Hegseth's remarks came despite mounting costs of $25 billion and rising gas prices tied to the ongoing conflict.

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5 arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief after brick-throwing rampage in Billings Heights

Five people arrested for felony criminal mischief after brick-throwing rampage in Billings heights

BILLINGS - Five people — including children as young as 11 years old — are facing felony charges after a brick-throwing rampage in Billings Heights early Wednesday morning.

Police say the group smashed car windows and damaged multiple vehicles during the overnight incident.

The lone adult involved, 21-year-old Donovan Elkboy, has been arrested along with four juveniles. All five face counts of criminal mischief.

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Montana Army National Guard, Billings Fire partner for search and rescue

Montana Army National Guard, Billings Fire partner for search and rescue

BILLINGS - A new partnership between the Montana National Guard and the Billings Fire Department is reducing rescue response times across eastern Montana.

Specially trained paramedics can now be hoisted directly from helicopters to reach victims in remote wilderness areas.

The Guard's helicopters are now permanently stationed in Billings. Last year, they responded to at least 5 mountain rescues.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Wednesday Evening Apr 29, 2026

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