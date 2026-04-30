5 arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief after brick-throwing rampage in Billings Heights

Five people — ages 11, 12, 13, 16 and 21 — face felony criminal mischief charges after police say they threw bricks at cars in a Billings Heights neighborhood around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Billings police allege the group, including the lone adult, 21-year-old Donovan Elkboy, damaged multiple vehicles during the rampage.

Watch brick damage story here:

Five people arrested for felony criminal mischief after brick-throwing rampage in Billings heights

Elkboy was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge. The four juveniles will also face felony criminal mischief charges.

Resident Frank No Runner caught the vandals on his security camera after they threw a brick at his car.

The brick is still on his lawn. No Runner's windshield was not broken.

"It's just unfortunate to see young immature adults, you know, create acts that are really not beneficial to them or us," No Runner said.

Neighbor Art Hazen said his wife may have heard the incident at No Runner's home before the group caused damage in front of the Hazen residence.

"She heard somebody yelling over here," Hazen said. "She heard something breaking over here, and then she got me up. By the time I was up and I came out the front door, they'd already drove by and hit this one, hit ours."

Another neighbor cleaned up glass and brick without knowing what had happened until an officer came to her door.

"We heard a commotion and I looked at and I seen a car parked over here, but that's not unusual too much," said Amanda McLeod, whose car window was broken. "And, but nobody got in or out, didn't see nothing be thrown, nothing, so I just heard yelling."

One vehicle's owners turned on their lights and saw the group throwing bricks.

The group drove around the neighborhood, came back and threw more bricks, and managed to hit one of the windows.

Bricks broke the rear window and put dents in that car.

The vandals also broke a window on a van and threw a brick that broke a mirror on a pickup truck down the street.

"My renter came upstairs this morning and said, 'Hey, Hank, you know, we had somebody vandalize our pickup and broke the mirror off,'" said Hank Fuller, a Heights landlord. "You know those things are 300 to 400 bucks now."

A brick hit an additional vehicle but did not break the window.

Residents described the neighborhood as typically quiet.

"Very rare we have anything going on in this neighborhood," said David Cattnach, whose vehicles were not vandalized. "We had some kids coming through, you know, checking cars years ago, and that's been about it."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.