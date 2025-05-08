Thursday Headlines: Billings fatal crash, Ice arena construction begins, Mock conclave

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, May 8

Two teens killed in single-vehicle crash on the Rims

BILLINGS - Two teenage girls are dead and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were declared dead at the scene.

Billings police say three of the four occupants were thrown from the vehicle after the driver lost control, leaving the roadway and rolling.

Investigators say speed is a contributing factor behind the crash.

Hockey arena construction begins at Amend Park

BILLINGS - Hockey enthusiasts are celebrating the start of construction on the new arena at Amend Park.

Gov. Greg Gianforte joined organizers at Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony, remarking on the potential economic boost to the area.

About $11 million has been raised for the $16 million project.

Construction is set to begin in June and completed by early 2026.

Billings Catholic students hold mock papal conclave

BILLINGS - Billings Central Catholic students got the chance to participate in a mock conclave before cardinals entered their second day of the actual papal conclave in Vatican City.

Students went through a similar process, working to elect their own candidate among their peers with a two-thirds majority.

School staff say Wednesday's lesson was a good chance to highlight the history behind the moment here in Montana.

FORECAST THURSDAY MAY 8, 2025

