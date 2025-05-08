Billings Central Catholic students elect prayer leader in mock conclave

BILLINGS — On Wednesday, in light of the national conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor, students at Billings Central Catholic High School elected a prayer leader in a mock conclave.

For the first time since 2013, the College of Cardinals gathered at Vatican City on Wednesday to begin the process of electing a new pope.

"You know, just kind of having that knowledge as a priest in this whole process has been kind of fun for me," said Father John Pankratz, a theology teacher at Billings Central Catholic. "It's an important time for us to pray for the cardinals who are electing the next pope."

It's also an exciting time for students at the school, as it's the first conclave in their memory.

"I would say you need someone that's conservative and then also outgoing," said Billings Central Catholic student Gordon Brown.

"I mean, it's an interesting process for sure, very solemn, very wholesome as well. But, it's good to pay attention to who we vote for and how we vote, because they'll be representing us all as Catholics," said student Sammie Day.

On Wednesday, students went through the same procedures as the cardinals in Vatican City, as they worked tirelessly to elect a candidate with a two-thirds majority.

Students in the last class period initially elected Brown, who says he would like to become a deacon after graduation.

"All the other people in here were very upset when I said no," Brown said Wednesday.

"We had someone refuse, which they had the right to refuse, and that's something that could happen in the real conclave," said Pankratz.

The entire process took about an hour and a half among 51 students. Pankratz said Wednesday's lesson was a good, hands-on learning activity for students, as cameras and the public are not allowed in the Sistine Chapel during the election.

"It's really important, I think for any teacher, to try and take advantage of that when it's in your subject field. So, these last couple weeks have been a great learning opportunity for our students," he said.

Pankratz said he anticipates a new pope to be chosen before the weekend. He says it's unlikely in modern times for a conclave to last more than a couple of days.

"I would be surprised if we wouldn't have a new pope before the weekend's out. If it goes more than a week that wouldn't be as common in modern times... (Today's lesson) kind of demonstrates it how historically, and even today, it can be a messy process and we believe it is a process that is led by the Holy Spirit," Pankratz said.