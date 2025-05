BILLINGS - Two people were killed and others injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Billings.

Billings police said on social media the crash happened at 2:37 a.m. east of the 27th Street roundabout on Airport Road.

Airport Road was closed at the scene and the streets were blocked west of Main Street and east of the roundabout, police said.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.