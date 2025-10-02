Stillwater County pushing proposal for new state mental health hospital

STILLWATER COUNTY — Stillwater County is making its case to host eastern Montana’s new forensic mental health facility, with officials presenting several potential locations to state decision-makers.

Stillwater County Commissioner Roger Webb said Wednesday the county has identified prime real estate off Interstate 90 and 11th Street North in Columbus as an ideal spot for the facility, which would bring approximately 450 workers to the area.

“Four hundred fifty people are going to come to your town. Like it or not, if they build it, they're going to come. You've got to have them. And this is something that it's going to bring professional people,” Webb said Wednesday.

Webb’s preferred location sits near Billings Clinic in Columbus, where the hospital owns 15 acres of land. However, the hospital doesn't support the proposal, citing staffing concerns, according to Webb.

“I personally, I would like to build it up by the hospital. They own 15 acres up there. And I've had a quick meeting with them. And it’s, I look at 'no' as a definite 'maybe,'” Webb said.

The former state senator said he has Gov. Greg Gianforte’s backing to bring the facility to Stillwater County. Gianforte confirmed that discussions are ongoing and public input will soon begin, but he has not publicly endorsed a site.

“Those discussions have been going on. And in the coming days, we're going to open up the public input phase. So, we want to hear from the county commissioners, town councils, other communities that may be interested in hosting this facility,” Gianforte said in an interview with MTN News in Columbus.

A full proposal listing several parcels of land in the area is already under consideration by the state Board of Investments.

Becky Martin is a nearby resident, and she supports bringing the facility to the area.

“My neighbors (will) not be happy if I say this, but it's needed. So, I wouldn't mind it,” Martin said. “People don’t realize all that is involved in mental health. And there's nothing to be feared. It is, you need to be educated.”

Webb acknowledged competition from other counties but expressed confidence in Stillwater County’s proposal.

“Laurel would love to have it. Big Horn County would love to have it. It's going to be built in this area somewhere. It's just a matter of, I'd like to get ahead of the game. It may be a little proactive as to where we would like to have it at,” Webb said.

The 2025 Montana Legislature approved $26.2 million mental health facility in eastern Montana, the second of its kind in the state. The Legislature did not identify a spot for the facility, but local officials in Yellowstone County learned in August that Billings was a possibility.

Several local officials expressed concerns about the facility, saying the area already has a healthcare workforce shortage and lacks sufficient outpatient treatment programs. On Sept. 10, Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered the Board of Investments to restart its search for a new site.

